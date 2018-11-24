Patientory 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,234.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Patientory has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and LATOKEN. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $8,234.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00124713 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00191808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.05 or 0.08658903 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.