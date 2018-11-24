Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Holdings Trimmed by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 2.1% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $68,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Holdings Trimmed by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/paychex-inc-payx-holdings-trimmed-by-crawford-investment-counsel-inc.html.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.