Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mitie Group (MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mitie Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.38 ($2.68).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 147.90 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.