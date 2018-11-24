Peerplays Price Reaches $1.52 on Major Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $30,345.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00035553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00124797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00194481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.08683906 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,569,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,492,164 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

