Pengrowth Energy (PGF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at CIBC

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Pengrowth Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

TSE:PGF opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. Pengrowth Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.24.

In related news, insider Seymour Schulich acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$990,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,979,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,475,679.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

