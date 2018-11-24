PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) Shares Gap Up to $12.92

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $12.92. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 13090882 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Distribution; Gas & Power; Biofuel; and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

