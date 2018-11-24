PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of PGT Innovations worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PGT Innovations by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in PGT Innovations by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PGT Innovations by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $105,460.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.82. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

