Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNKN. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.02 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.31.

In related news, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $3,325,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,591 shares of company stock worth $38,151,848. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

