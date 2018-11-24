Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) and J.W. Mays (MAYS) Head to Head Analysis

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) and J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and J.W. Mays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $574.17 million 4.15 $133.56 million $1.75 10.62 J.W. Mays $19.30 million 4.12 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than J.W. Mays.

Volatility & Risk

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.W. Mays has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and J.W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust 10.13% 2.95% 1.44% J.W. Mays 15.39% 1.15% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and J.W. Mays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than J.W. Mays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of J.W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of J.W. Mays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. J.W. Mays does not pay a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats J.W. Mays on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

