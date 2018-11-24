Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $155,416.00 and approximately $702.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007826 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000154 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000852 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 1,358,370,000 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

