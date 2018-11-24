Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Stake Lifted by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 112.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 129.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.34). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/pilgrims-pride-co-ppc-stake-lifted-by-ffcm-llc.html.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.