PinkCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $799,134.00 (PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. PinkCoin has a total market capitalization of $799,134.00 and approximately $1,014.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PinkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last week, PinkCoin has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.98 or 0.02393339 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008797 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000352 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000796 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001442 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001578 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PinkCoin Coin Profile

PinkCoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 417,847,299 coins and its circulating supply is 392,586,863 coins. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PinkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

