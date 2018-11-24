Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $21.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $54.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

