Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,686,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

