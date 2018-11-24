Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 9,703,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,546,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,026,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,564,000 after buying an additional 255,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 530.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 99,709 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 414.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 99,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 380,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

