Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. Moreover, the company is one of the largest acreage holder in the Midland Basin with about 200,000 gross acres in the southern Wolfcamp joint venture (JV) area. We appreciate the excellent financial health of the company. Pioneer has debt to capitalization ratio of 16.1% which is much lower than 44.6% for the broader industry. However, we are concerned with rising operating expenses, hurting the company’s profit.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.19.

NYSE:PXD opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $140.54 and a 12-month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

