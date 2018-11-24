Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $14,007.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00001391 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 26,342,573 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.