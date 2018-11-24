Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of PZA stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.48. 46,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,253. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/pizza-pizza-royalty-corp-pza-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-29th.html.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.