Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Nomura cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.20.

PLYA stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $998.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.7% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 879,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 314,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

