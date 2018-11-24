Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$25.72 million for the quarter.

