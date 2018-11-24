PluraCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (PLURA)

PluraCoin (CURRENCY:PLURA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. PluraCoin has a market cap of $28,839.00 and $147.00 worth of PluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PluraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, PluraCoin has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.01501996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015544 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007953 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001436 BTC.

About PluraCoin

PluraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. PluraCoin’s total supply is 349,390,008 coins and its circulating supply is 249,390,008 coins. The Reddit community for PluraCoin is /r/PluraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PluraCoin is pluracoin.org. PluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @PluraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PluraCoin

PluraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PluraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PluraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PluraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

