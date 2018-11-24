Pluralsight (PS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pluralsight from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 123,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $2,457,346.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $553,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 10,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.