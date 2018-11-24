PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,668 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $40,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Highland Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the third quarter worth $29,968,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 436,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 58.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 41.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a one year low of $791.37 and a one year high of $887.23.

