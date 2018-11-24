PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $44.75 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $44,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $129.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 410 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,665.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $112.70 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $134.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

