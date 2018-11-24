PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 617,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,003 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $37,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,081,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,353,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,768.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $105,381.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,391 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,932. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

HY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of HY opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.17. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

