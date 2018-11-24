PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,990 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 4,366.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $170,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $204,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,552.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $165.68 and a 52 week high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

