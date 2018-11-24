Portland General Electric (POR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,383 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.77% of Portland General Electric worth $31,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,203,000 after purchasing an additional 145,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,242,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Portland General Electric by 90,284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,457,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

