Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Alliance Pharma (APH) Share Price

Media stories about Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alliance Pharma earned a news sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LON APH opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. Alliance Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.43 ($0.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider John Dawson sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £770,000 ($1,006,141.38).

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

