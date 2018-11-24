Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact BCE (BCE) Share Price

News coverage about BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BCE earned a daily sentiment score of 2.94 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected BCE’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. BCE has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.574 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Edward Jones raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

