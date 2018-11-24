Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Stake Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Power Integrations worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Power Integrations by 22.2% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $457,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $59.67 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $143,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $457,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,863 shares of company stock valued at $660,046 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

