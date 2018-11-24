PPL Corp (PPL) Stake Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245,227 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $95,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 444.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth $153,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL by 267.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

