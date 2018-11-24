PPL (PPL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in PPL by 444.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 267.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

