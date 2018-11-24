Precision Drilling Corp (PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. GMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Wane Jacob Stickland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $88,100.

PD stock opened at C$3.24 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$3.03 and a 12 month high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

