Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 13,000 PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 82,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PetIQ by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 580.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the period.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Helios Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,838,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $68,312,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $224,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,986,281 shares of company stock worth $111,160,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. PetIQ Inc has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

