Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 6,140.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,683,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,206,000 after buying an additional 155,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

