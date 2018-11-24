Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $803,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,085,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 101.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $15,232,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $48.31 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

In other news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

