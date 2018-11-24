Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,195 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 313.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $90.37 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.79. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

