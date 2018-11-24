Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Evergy (EVRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Evergy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $162,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2,742.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 395,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 83.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $285,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,585 shares of company stock valued at $908,980 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

