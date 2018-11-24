Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,725 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 79.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in L Brands by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 83.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.39.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

