Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

