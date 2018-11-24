ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.23 Million

Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce sales of $231.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.97 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $211.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $926.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $921.26 million to $930.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $931.73 million, with estimates ranging from $906.06 million to $954.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,372 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ProAssurance by 4,590.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,061 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ProAssurance by 225.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,464,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 255.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,391,000 after acquiring an additional 879,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 73.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,263,000 after acquiring an additional 844,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRA opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.69. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

