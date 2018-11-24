Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Lifted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,964,000 after buying an additional 4,315,180 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $112,171,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,928,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,712,000 after buying an additional 1,184,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5,093.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,166,726 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $50,004.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $860,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,031 shares of company stock valued at $46,239,889 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

