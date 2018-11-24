Prudential Financial Inc. Has $29.62 Million Stake in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Carnival worth $29,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Carnival by 1,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carnival from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/prudential-financial-inc-has-29-62-million-stake-in-carnival-corp-ccl.html.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.