Prudential Financial Inc. Has $31.70 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 896,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,363 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $31,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,541,000 after buying an additional 3,158,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 416,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,379,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 328,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 214,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 178,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.51. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.27 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

