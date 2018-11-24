Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $30,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $735,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 87,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.50 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Aptiv stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/prudential-financial-inc-raises-holdings-in-aptiv-plc-aptv.html.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.