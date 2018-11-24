Prudential (PRU) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,163 ($28.26) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,275 ($29.73) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,183.80 ($28.54).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,518.50 ($19.84) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In related news, insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84), for a total transaction of £25,748.04 ($33,644.37). Insiders have purchased 35 shares of company stock valued at $57,904 over the last 90 days.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

