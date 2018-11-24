Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 827,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2,921.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,774,897.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 538,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,521,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $121,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,885. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

NYSE PEG opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

