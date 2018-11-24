Pure Storage (PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, President David Hatfield sold 50,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,379,947.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,417 shares of company stock worth $5,780,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 66.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,122 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,149,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,591 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4,195.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 414.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,179,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.