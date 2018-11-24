Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 3,390 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 152.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 155,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $96.70 and a 52-week high of $138.89. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,095.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $250,958.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,176. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

