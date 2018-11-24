Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,975 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,247,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,455,000 after buying an additional 3,164,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,536,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,434,000 after buying an additional 737,410 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,794,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,109,000 after buying an additional 617,566 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $75,557,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,050,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,300,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $23,846,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,056,117 shares of company stock valued at $58,704,506 in the last three months. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $28.70 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

